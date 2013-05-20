Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s ferro-molybdenum specification

Metal Bulletin prices European molybdenum as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.

May 20, 2013 04:00 PM

Metal Bulletin free-market ferro-molydenum price
Price: $ per kg molybdenum, in-warehouse Rotterdam
Molybdenum content: 65% min
Si: 1.50% max
Cu: 0.50% max
C: 0.10% max
S: 0.10% max
P: 0.05% max
All other elements should be each 0.10% max, with the exception of Fe.
Form: lumps in range from 5-50mm, 90% minimum
Lot size: minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)
Payment terms: cash or 30 days
Assessment: on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office
Publication: between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays

If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com

