PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s ferro-titanium specification [UPDATED]
Metal Bulletin prices European ferro-titanium as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.
Metal Bulletin free market, ferro-titanium, min 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, $ per kg Ti, DDP Europe
Price: $ per kg titanium, delivered, duty paid
Titanium: 70% min.
Al: 4.5% max.
V: 3% max.
O2: 2% max.
C: 0.2% max.
S: 0.05% max.
P: 0.05% max.
Si: 0.5% max.
N: 0.5% max.
Sn: 0.5% max.
Ni: 0.5% max.
Cr: 0.5% max.
Pb: 0.01% max.
Bi: 0.01% max.
Lot size: Minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)
Payment terms: Cash; other payment terms normalised
Assessment: On Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays.
If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for ferro-titanium, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com.
Claire Hack
chack@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @clairehack_mb