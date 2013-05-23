PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s ferro-titanium specification [UPDATED]

Metal Bulletin prices European ferro-titanium as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.

Metal Bulletin free market, ferro-titanium, min 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, $ per kg Ti, DDP Europe

Price: $ per kg titanium, delivered, duty paid

Titanium: 70% min.

Al: 4.5% max.

V: 3% max.

O2: 2% max.

C: 0.2% max.

S: 0.05% max.

P: 0.05% max.

Si: 0.5% max.

N: 0.5% max.

Sn: 0.5% max.

Ni: 0.5% max.

Cr: 0.5% max.

Pb: 0.01% max.

Bi: 0.01% max.

Lot size: Minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)

Payment terms: Cash; other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays.

