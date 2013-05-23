PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s ferro-vanadium specification [UPDATED]
Metal Bulletin prices European ferro-vanadium as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.
Metal Bulletin European ferro-vanadium price, in-warehouse Rotterdam, duty unpaid, min 78% V, 1st grade
Price: $ per kg V, in-warehouse Rotterdam, duty unpaid
Vanadium: 78% min.
Origin: European Union, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, South Africa, China, Russia, CIS, Korea.
Al: 1.5% max.
Si: 1.5% max.
C: 0.25% max.
S: 0.05% max.
P: 0.06% max.
Mn: 0.5% max.
Form: Lumps
Size: 5-50mm, 90% min.
All other elements should be trace only, with the exception of Fe.
Lot size: Minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)
Payment terms: Cash; other payment terms normalised
Assessment: On Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays
This notice follows consultation with the market, and supplants that published on July 17 2012. It is subject to change following further review.
If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for ferro-vanadium, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com.
