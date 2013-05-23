PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s ferro-vanadium specification [UPDATED]

Metal Bulletin prices European ferro-vanadium as per the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association.

Metal Bulletin European ferro-vanadium price, in-warehouse Rotterdam, duty unpaid, min 78% V, 1st grade

Price: $ per kg V, in-warehouse Rotterdam, duty unpaid

Vanadium: 78% min.

Origin: European Union, Czech Republic, USA, Canada, South Africa, China, Russia, CIS, Korea.

Al: 1.5% max.

Si: 1.5% max.

C: 0.25% max.

S: 0.05% max.

P: 0.06% max.

Mn: 0.5% max.

Form: Lumps

Size: 5-50mm, 90% min.

All other elements should be trace only, with the exception of Fe.

Lot size: Minimum 10-tonne lots (+/- 2%)

Payment terms: Cash; other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays and Fridays

This notice follows consultation with the market, and supplants that published on July 17 2012. It is subject to change following further review.

If you have any questions or comments to make on the specification for ferro-vanadium, please email reporter Claire Hack at chack@metalbulletin.com.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb