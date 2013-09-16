PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s UG2 chrome ore price specification
Metal Bulletin is proposing tightening the specification for its UG2 chrome ore price specification.
Metal Bulletin is proposing tightening the specification for its UG2 chrome ore price specification.
The existing specification is as follows: SA UG2 met grade basis 40%
The new proposal is as follows:
Description: South African UG2 chrome ore concs
Price: $ per tonne, cif main Chinese ports
Cr2O3: 42% basis, 40% min
SiO2: 6% max
Al2O3: 18% max
MgO: 15% max
P: 0.01% max
S: 0.01% max
Cr:Fe ratio: 1.2:1 min
Form: Sizing up to 1mm (95% min)
Packaging: Bulk (Container deals normalised to bulk prices)
Lot size and tolerance: 5,000 tonnes min
Payment terms: Payment at sight
Assessment: On Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays
If you have any questions or comments to make on the amendment of this specification, please email Janie Davies at jdavies@metalbulletin.com by September 30.