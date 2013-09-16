PRICING NOTICE: Metal Bulletin’s UG2 chrome ore price specification

Metal Bulletin is proposing tightening the specification for its UG2 chrome ore price specification.

The existing specification is as follows: SA UG2 met grade basis 40%

The new proposal is as follows:

Description: South African UG2 chrome ore concs

Price: $ per tonne, cif main Chinese ports

Cr2O3: 42% basis, 40% min

SiO2: 6% max

Al2O3: 18% max

MgO: 15% max

P: 0.01% max

S: 0.01% max

Cr:Fe ratio: 1.2:1 min

Form: Sizing up to 1mm (95% min)

Packaging: Bulk (Container deals normalised to bulk prices)

Lot size and tolerance: 5,000 tonnes min

Payment terms: Payment at sight

Assessment: On Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays

If you have any questions or comments to make on the amendment of this specification, please email Janie Davies at jdavies@metalbulletin.com by September 30.

