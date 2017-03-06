PRICING NOTICE: Minor metals, ores and alloys 2017 holiday pricing schedule

Assessments

Metal Bulletin’s minor metals, ores and alloys price assessments in 2017 will be rolled over from previous pricing days on pricing days that fall on bank holidays in the country that the price relates to, or the location of the Metal Bulletin office in which the price is assessed (UK, USA, Singapore and China).

This means that prices assessed in London, for instance, will be rolled over during England and Wales bank holidays. Prices assessed in the UK will also be rolled over between Christmas and New Year on non-UK bank holidays (see below).

Minors, ores and alloy prices assessed in Shanghai, and all other Chinese price assessments, will follow Chinese public holidays and be rolled over during these bank holidays, and so on.

Below are the bank holidays in the regions affected.

England and Wales bank holidays 2017 are as follows:

Monday January 2 New Year’s Day bank holiday

Friday April 14 Good Friday

Monday April 17 Easter Monday

Monday May 1 early May bank holiday

Monday May 29 Spring bank holiday

Monday August 28 Summer bank holiday

Monday December 25 Christmas Day

(Prices to be rolled over on non-UK holiday: Wednesday December 27)

(Prices to be rolled over on non-UK holiday: Friday December 29)

Tuesday December 26 Boxing Day

Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day

Singapore holidays 2017 are as follows:

Monday January 2 New Year’s Day

Monday January 30 Chinese New Year

Friday April 14 Good Friday

Monday May 1 Labour Day

Wednesday May 10 Vesak Day

Monday June 26 Hari Raya Puasa

Wednesday August 9 National Day

Friday September 1 Hari Raya Haji

Wednesday October 18 Deepavali

Monday December 25 Christmas Day

Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day

China holidays 2017 are as follows:

Monday January 2 New Year’s Day

Friday-Thursday January 27-February 2 Chinese New Year

Monday-Tuesday April 3-4 Tomb Sweeping Day

Monday May 1 Labour Day

Monday-Tuesday May 29-30 Dragon Boat Festival

Monday-Friday October 2-6 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day

USA holidays 2017 are as follows:

Monday January 16 Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day

Monday February 20 President’s Day

Friday April 14 Good Friday

Monday May 29 Memorial Day

Tuesday July 4 Independence Day

Monday September 4 Labor Day

Monday October 9 Columbus Day

Friday November 10 Veterans Day

Thursday-Friday November 23-24 Thanksgiving

Monday December 25 Christmas

Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day

Indices

Indices (alumina, ferro-chrome, chrome ore, manganese ore, as well as the ferro-chrome benchmark indicator) are not published on England and Wales bank holidays. Where public holidays occur on an index day, the indices will be published on the following working day.

England and Wales bank holidays 2017 are as follows:

Monday January 2 New Year’s Day bank holiday

Friday April 14 Good Friday

Monday April 17 Easter Monday

Monday May 17 early May bank holiday

Monday May 29 Spring bank holiday

Monday August 28 Summer bank holiday

Monday December 25 Christmas Day

Tuesday December 26 Boxing Day

*source: www.gov.uk

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin global ores, alloys and minors editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.