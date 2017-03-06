PRICING NOTICE: Minor metals, ores and alloys 2017 holiday pricing schedule
The following notice applies to minor metals, ferro-alloys and ores prices produced by Metal Bulletin.
Assessments
Metal Bulletin’s minor metals, ores and alloys price assessments in 2017 will be rolled over from previous pricing days on pricing days that fall on bank holidays in the country that the price relates to, or the location of the Metal Bulletin office in which the price is assessed (UK, USA, Singapore and China).
This means that prices assessed in London, for instance, will be rolled over during England and Wales bank holidays. Prices assessed in the UK will also be rolled over between Christmas and New Year on non-UK bank holidays (see below).
Minors, ores and alloy prices assessed in Shanghai, and all other Chinese price assessments, will follow Chinese public holidays and be rolled over during these bank holidays, and so on.
Below are the bank holidays in the regions affected.
England and Wales bank holidays 2017 are as follows:
Monday January 2 New Year’s Day bank holiday
Friday April 14 Good Friday
Monday April 17 Easter Monday
Monday May 1 early May bank holiday
Monday May 29 Spring bank holiday
Monday August 28 Summer bank holiday
Monday December 25 Christmas Day
(Prices to be rolled over on non-UK holiday: Wednesday December 27)
(Prices to be rolled over on non-UK holiday: Friday December 29)
Tuesday December 26 Boxing Day
Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day
Singapore holidays 2017 are as follows:
Monday January 2 New Year’s Day
Monday January 30 Chinese New Year
Friday April 14 Good Friday
Monday May 1 Labour Day
Wednesday May 10 Vesak Day
Monday June 26 Hari Raya Puasa
Wednesday August 9 National Day
Friday September 1 Hari Raya Haji
Wednesday October 18 Deepavali
Monday December 25 Christmas Day
Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day
China holidays 2017 are as follows:
Monday January 2 New Year’s Day
Friday-Thursday January 27-February 2 Chinese New Year
Monday-Tuesday April 3-4 Tomb Sweeping Day
Monday May 1 Labour Day
Monday-Tuesday May 29-30 Dragon Boat Festival
Monday-Friday October 2-6 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays
Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day
USA holidays 2017 are as follows:
Monday January 16 Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day
Monday February 20 President’s Day
Friday April 14 Good Friday
Monday May 29 Memorial Day
Tuesday July 4 Independence Day
Monday September 4 Labor Day
Monday October 9 Columbus Day
Friday November 10 Veterans Day
Thursday-Friday November 23-24 Thanksgiving
Monday December 25 Christmas
Monday January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day
Indices
Indices (alumina, ferro-chrome, chrome ore, manganese ore, as well as the ferro-chrome benchmark indicator) are not published on England and Wales bank holidays. Where public holidays occur on an index day, the indices will be published on the following working day.
England and Wales bank holidays 2017 are as follows:
Monday January 2 New Year’s Day bank holiday
Friday April 14 Good Friday
Monday April 17 Easter Monday
Monday May 17 early May bank holiday
Monday May 29 Spring bank holiday
Monday August 28 Summer bank holiday
Monday December 25 Christmas Day
Tuesday December 26 Boxing Day
*source: www.gov.uk
If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin global ores, alloys and minors editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@metalbulletin.com.