PRICING NOTICE: New weekly Egypt import billet assessment

The price specifications are as follows:

Assessment: Egypt import billet, US$ per tonne cfr main port

Dimensions: 120-130mm cross-section; 12,000mm length

Quantity: 10,000-20,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: cfr Egyptian main port

Timing: 4 weeks

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: cash against documents (CAD), letter of credit (LC)

Notes: 5sp/ps

Publication: weekly; Thursday, 1:30pm London time

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Alona Yunda at alona.yunda@steelfirst.com.