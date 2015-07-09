PRICING NOTICE: New weekly Egypt import billet assessment
Steel First has launched a weekly Egypt import billet price assessment, starting on Thursday July 9.
The price specifications are as follows:
Assessment: Egypt import billet, US$ per tonne cfr main port
Dimensions: 120-130mm cross-section; 12,000mm length
Quantity: 10,000-20,000 tonnes; minimum 5,000 tonnes
Location: cfr Egyptian main port
Timing: 4 weeks
Unit: US$ per tonne
Payment terms: cash against documents (CAD), letter of credit (LC)
Notes: 5sp/ps
Publication: weekly; Thursday, 1:30pm London time
Historic data since the start of 2015 is available in the Steel First prices database.
For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Alona Yunda at alona.yunda@steelfirst.com.