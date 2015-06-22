Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: New weekly Russia domestic plate assessment

Steel First has launched a weekly Russia domestic plate price assessment, starting Monday June 22.

June 22, 2015 03:10 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The price specifications are as follows:

Assessment: Russian domestic plate, cpt Moscow, including VAT
Dimensions: Width 1,500mm, length 6,000mm, thickness 20mm
Quantity: 60-300 tonnes
Location: cpt Moscow
Timing: 3-5 weeks
Unit: roubles per tonne
Payment terms: partial pre-payment
Notes: GOST 14637-89, st 3sp/ps
Publication: Weekly; Monday, 1.30pm London time.

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Nadia Popova at npopova@steelfirst.com.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed