PRICING NOTICE: New weekly Russia domestic plate assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The price specifications are as follows:

Assessment: Russian domestic plate, cpt Moscow, including VAT

Dimensions: Width 1,500mm, length 6,000mm, thickness 20mm

Quantity: 60-300 tonnes

Location: cpt Moscow

Timing: 3-5 weeks

Unit: roubles per tonne

Payment terms: partial pre-payment

Notes: GOST 14637-89, st 3sp/ps

Publication: Weekly; Monday, 1.30pm London time.

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Nadia Popova at npopova@steelfirst.com.