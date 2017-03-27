PRICING NOTICE: No SHFE vs LME arbitrage calculation on 27/03
Metal Bulletin’s daily base metals arbitrage cannot be calculated for Monday March 27 as the London Metal Exchange is having technical issues with its price feed following a roll out of LMEselect 9.0 at the weekend.
There is currently no trade activity coming through the feed.
If you have any questions related to this issue or our arbitrage methodology, please contact Metal Bulletin’s global base metals editor Perrine Faye at perrine.faye@metalbulletin.com or our Asia editor Shivani Singh at shivani.singh@metalbulletinasia.com.