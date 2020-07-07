PRICING NOTICE: North American scrap price publishing times [UPDATE]

Fastmarkets is implementing the following publishing times for non-ferrous scrap prices listed in this methodology, as well as stainless scrap prices listed here:

From 4-5pm New York time on respective listed publishing days

For Mexican scrap prices, covered in this methodology, Fastmarkets is implementing the following publishing time:

By 2pm New York time on Tuesdays

The consultation period for this proposal started on Monday June 8.

To provide feedback on the implementation, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the scrap assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Scrap publishing times.

