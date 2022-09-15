PRICING NOTICE: Old European cartonboard price assessment series discontinued

Fastmarkets RISI has discontinued the old price assessment series for folding boxboard (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK.

After consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI launched new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard with effect from January 2021. These assessments ran in parallel for six months with the

old series.

Additionally, Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue GD3 grade white-lined chipboard in its new transaction price assessments.

Fastmarkets RISI has produced a set of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the launch of the new assessments. These can be found here.

For queries or comments, please contact mailto:pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.