Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Old European cartonboard price assessment series discontinued

September 15, 2022
By Ben FisherNews Editorppi europe
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI has discontinued the old price assessment series for folding boxboard (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK.

After consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI launched new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard with effect from January 2021. These assessments ran in parallel for six months with the
old series.

Additionally, Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue GD3 grade white-lined chipboard in its new transaction price assessments.

Fastmarkets RISI has produced a set of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the launch of the new assessments. These can be found here.

For queries or comments, please contact mailto:pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed