PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on European paper and board assessments

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for European paper and board and paper for recycling assessments as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until September 3, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for European graphic papers here. Fastmarket_Price_Methodology_Europe_Graphic_Paper_October_2020.pdf (risiinfo.com)

You can find the current methodology for European packaging paper and board here. Fastmarket_Price_Methodology_Europe_Packaging_Paper_and_Board_July-2021.pdf (risiinfo.com)

You can find the current methodology for European paper for recycling here. Fastmarket_Price_Methodology_Europe_PfR_October_2020.pdf (risiinfo.com)

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “European paper and board annual methodology review.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by September 17, 2021, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.