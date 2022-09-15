PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for PIX Paper Price Indices – Final Decision

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between March 16th and April 13th, 2021 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Paper indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank for the feedback received during the consultation period. It was fully supportive to our current methodology.

To summarize, this open consultation does not lead to material changes in the current methodology. A newly dated methodology document is now available on foex.fi.