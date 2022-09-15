PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on Fastmarkets FOEX methodology for PIX Pulp China Price Indices

Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Pulp China price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open from May 21 until June 18, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets FOEX proposes an adjustment to the current index methodology or specifications in the Timing clause:

from “Timing: Delivery during the current month”

to “Timing: Delivery during the current or following month”.

The change is proposed to better reflect normal delivery times for price data included in the PIX indices. This does not represent a material change to the methodology.

Please find the current methodology for the FOEX PIX Pulp China price indices here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “PIX Pulp China annual methodology review”.

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by July 2, 2021, on Fastmarkets FOEX website under Pricing Notices, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.