PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for Northern Europe HRC Index

This consultation, which is open until July 20, 2020, seeks to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical market under the steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the steel hot-rolled coil index domestic, exw Northern Europe, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price/index, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ross Yeo re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets Northern Europe Index.’

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by July 27, including all feedback unless noted as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/ about-us/methodology.