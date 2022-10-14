Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Graphic Paper

SINGAPORE, Oct 14, 2022 (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Asia Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

October 14, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

This consultation, which is open until November 14, 2022, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Asia Graphic Paper here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “Asia Graphic Paper, 2022”. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by November 25, 2022, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of that marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

