Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia’s recovered paper and packaging paper and board; Proposal to reclassify US and European mixed paper in Asia into two sub-grades

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Asia - Recovered Paper and Asia - Packaging Paper and Board, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until May 21st, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to reclassify mixed paper imported from the USA and Europe to Asia into two sub-grades, premium and standard, to reflect the market situation.

Currently mixed paper imports are sold mainly in India and countries in Southeast Asia, with a wide price range.

Prices for the grade vary, depending on quality chiefly based on its contamination levels.

The proposed reclassification is aimed at narrowing the range via specifying and the two sub-grades and assessing prices for each of them.

The premium grade will have a contamination level of below 2%, while the standard grade will have that of more than 2%.

This notice is part of the open consultation on methodology for Asia’s recovered paper assessments which is being under way.

You can find the current methodology for Asia – Recovered Paper and Asia - Packaging Paper and Board here, https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading, Asia – Recovered Paper, 2021, or Asia – Packaging Paper and Board, 2021. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 4th, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed