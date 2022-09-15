PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia’s recovered paper and packaging paper and board; proposal to reclassify US and European mixed paper in Asia into two sub-grades

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Asia - Recovered Paper and Asia - Packaging Paper and Board, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until May 21st, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to reclassify mixed paper imported from the USA and Europe to Asia into two sub-grades, premium and standard, to reflect the market situation.

Currently mixed paper imports are sold mainly in India and countries in Southeast Asia, with a wide price range.

Prices for the grade vary, depending on quality chiefly based on its contamination levels.

The proposed reclassification is aimed at narrowing the range via specifying and the two sub-grades and assessing prices for each of them.

The premium grade will have a contamination level of below 2%, while the standard grade will have that of more than 2%.

This notice is part of the open consultation on methodology for Asia’s recovered paper assessments which is being under way.

You can find the current methodology for Asia – Recovered Paper and Asia - Packaging Paper and Board here, https://www.risiinfo.com/approach/methodology/price-assessment-methodology/

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading, Asia – Recovered Paper, 2021, or Asia – Packaging Paper and Board, 2021. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 4th, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.