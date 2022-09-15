Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market

September 15, 2022
By Marina Faleiros
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invites feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Brazilian domestic recovered paper, via an open consultation process between December 21, 2021, and January 21, 2021. This consultation is part of our published annual methodology review process and at this time proposes substantial changes to publication of prices and schedule.

The proposal consists in increasing the coverage of Brazilian OCC #1, OCC #2 and Uncoated boxboard recovered paper to monthly from once every two months. With the change, Fastmarkets would discontinue the publication of white recovered paper prices in Brazil, including White #1, White #2, White #3 and White #4.

In 2020 and 2021 there was limited negotiation of volumes for white recovered paper in Brazil, with low supply. On the other hand, demand for monthly information on raw materials that impact the packaging markets has increased considerably.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “Brazil Recovered Paper Prices, 2022”. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Brazilian Domestic Recovered Paper here.

