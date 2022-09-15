PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Brazilian domestic recovered paper, via an open consultation process between December 17, 2021, and January 17, 2022. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

Based on feedback received, Fastmarkets has decided to increase the coverage of Brazilian OCC #1 and OCC #2 to ‘monthly’ from ‘once in every two months’ starting next May. These prices will be published together with Brazilian containerboard prices.

Prices for uncoated boxboard recovered paper will continue to be published ‘once in every two months’ together with Brazilian boxboard prices.

With these changes, Fastmarkets will discontinue from May 1, 2022, the publication of white recovered paper prices in Brazil, including White #1, White #2, White #3, and White #4, due to lack of activity and sources in this market.

In 2020 and 2021 there was limited negotiation of volumes for white recovered paper in Brazil, with low supply. On the other hand, demand for monthly information on the raw materials that impact the packaging markets has increased considerably.

You can find the current methodologies for Latin America paper and board here.