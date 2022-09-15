Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for global pulp

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for global pulp, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until June 18, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for global pulp here.

At the same time, Fastmarkets RISI proposes to adjust the timing specification for pulp imports to China as follows:

Current wording - Timing: Orders in the week prior to publication for delivery in the next three months.

Proposed new wording - Orders in the week prior to publication for delivery in the current month or following month.

This is to bring specifications in line with other Fastmarkets RISI prices and to make clear that orders for delivery further forward are not included in the assessment.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the respective subject heading “Global pulp open consultation 2021”. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets RISI will publish the outcome of this methodology review by July 2, 2021, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.

