Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Latin American paper prices – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Dayanne Sousa
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Latin America paper and board via an open consultation process between January 21 and January 24, 2022. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

Based on feedback received, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to provide clarification on pricing methodologies for Latin American graphic papers (Brazil and Mexico). Notes were added to clarify when prices for uncoated woodfree paper in sheets refer to Folio and not Cutsize paper. Such notes were included in the methodology for the following prices: Brazil Imported Offset Sheets, 75 g/m2; Mexico Imported Offset Sheets, 75-95 g/m²

No changes will be made to the methodologies of boxboard (Brazil), recovered paper (Mexico), and containerboard (Brazil and Mexico) at this stage.

You can find the current methodologies for Latin America paper and board here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed