PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Latin American paper prices – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Latin America paper and board via an open consultation process between January 21 and January 24, 2022. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

Based on feedback received, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to provide clarification on pricing methodologies for Latin American graphic papers (Brazil and Mexico). Notes were added to clarify when prices for uncoated woodfree paper in sheets refer to Folio and not Cutsize paper. Such notes were included in the methodology for the following prices: Brazil Imported Offset Sheets, 75 g/m2; Mexico Imported Offset Sheets, 75-95 g/m²

No changes will be made to the methodologies of boxboard (Brazil), recovered paper (Mexico), and containerboard (Brazil and Mexico) at this stage.

