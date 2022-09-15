PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (Fastmarkets) - Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.

This consultation, which is open until May 21, 2021, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard here.

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard.” Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by June 15, 2021, including a summary of the feedback with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is.