Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By Greg Rudder
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board grades in Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, via an open consultation process between Apr. 22 and May 21, 2021. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. We received feedback from one company who asked for its comments to be considered and be kept private. In addition, in our final methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board grades, we will make a non-material adjustment of the wording in the guidelines for the use of judgment section.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board, which covers North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, here

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed