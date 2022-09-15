PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard – Final Decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board grades in Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, via an open consultation process between Apr. 22 and May 21, 2021. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. We received feedback from one company who asked for its comments to be considered and be kept private. In addition, in our final methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board grades, we will make a non-material adjustment of the wording in the guidelines for the use of judgment section.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the methodology for North American Packaging Paper and Board, which covers North American Containerboard and Kraft Paper, and Boxboard, here