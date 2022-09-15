PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for North American Graphic Paper – Final Decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for North American Graphic Paper, via an open consultation process between Mar. 26 and Apr. 26, 2021. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Fastmarkets RISI also proposed to discontinue assessments of specialty paper prices (uncoated freesheet UFS 48-g thermal POS non top coated paper, UFS supercalendered kraft release liner label paper, and UFS carbonless CB rolls). According to feedback received, price assessments of UFS supercalendered kraft release liner label paper and UFS carbonless CB rolls will be discontinued with effect from Jan. 1, 2022, while price assessment of UFS 48-g thermal POS non top coated paper will be maintained.

You can find the current methodology for North American Graphic Paper here.