PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Northern Europe, US HRC indices – final decision

The consultation, which began June 16 and ended on Friday July 16, was done as part of its annual methodology review process in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.

Fastmarkets received feedback on the current methodology for these prices from one market participant, but that did not have a material impact on the pricing process. As a result, Fastmarkets has decided against making any changes to its methodologies.

To provide feedback on this annual review, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Ross Yeo re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets HRC Indices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.