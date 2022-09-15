PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for US Domestic Recovered Paper Pricing for White Blank News – Final Decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Recovered Paper domestic market grade White Blank News, via an open consultation process between July 23, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2021. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. Feedback was received during the consultation period and no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage for US domestic pricing of White Blank News.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Recovered Paper Pricing in the US and North America here.

