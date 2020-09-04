PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on non-ferrous methodology

This consultation, which is open until Thursday October 1, seeks to ensure that our methodology continues to reflect the physical market in base metals, minor metals, ores and alloys. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

To provide feedback on the annual review of our non-ferrous methodology, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices or indices, please contact by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. For feedback or comment related to base metals, please add the subject heading FAO: Archie Hunter/Chris Kavanagh, re: Non-ferrous methodology. For feedback or comment related to minor metals, ores and alloys, please add the subject heading FAO: Charlotte Radford/Susan Zou/Chris Kavanagh, re: MOA methodology.

Please specify whether your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Fastmarkets will publish the outcome of this methodology review by Wednesday October 7, including a summary of the feedback unless noted as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial the change is for the industry.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/ about-us/methodology.