PRICING NOTICE: Prices during China national holiday on October 1-7 [AMENDED]

Due to forthcoming public holidays in China, our weekly Chinese steel prices will not be assessed on October 4. The prices published on our website will be the same as September 27.

The two daily assessments – the Daily China import iron ore fines (63.5% Fe) $ per dry metric tonne cfr main port and the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index of spot market iron ore prices delivered to China, normalised to Qingdao and 62% Fe US $ per tonne – will be published as usual.

During the holiday period, we will not publish our three daily news articles summarising price movements in China’s long products, flat products, and iron ore markets.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed during the public holiday, so the SHFE’s rebar and wire rod contracts will not be traded.

For further enquiries, please write to vblei@steelfirst.com

