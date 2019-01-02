PRICING NOTICE: Pricing schedule clarification for Fastmarkets’ Rotterdam duty-paid aluminium premium

This is in accordance with the premium’s published pricing schedule and the holiday calendar of the London Metal Exchange.

The premium published on December 31, 2018 has been included in Fastmarkets’ monthly average for December 2018 and not January 2019.

Fastmarkets MB assessed the Rotterdam duty-paid aluminium premium at $110-120 per tonne in-warehouse on December 31, 2018, a level unchanged since December 18, 2018.

This premium is assessed twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All Fastmarkets’ base metals prices follow the London Metal Exchange’s holiday calendar, which is based on the England and Wales holiday calendar. Prices that fall on LME closing days are published on the closest day prior or after that day.

To provide feedback on this premium or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this premium, please contact Perrine Faye by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Perrine Faye re: Rotterdam duty-paid aluminium premium

To see all Fastmarkets’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology