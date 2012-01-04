PRICING NOTICE: Problem with Metal Bulletin prices with monthly averages from Dec 24
Due to technical difficulties, those Metal Bulletin prices associated with monthly averages are reading incorrectly for dates from December 24 onwards. Prices were not assessed on December 30: any prices for that date should be ignored. Metal Bulletin is working to rectify the problem. The monthly average prices dated December 30 are correct, however.
