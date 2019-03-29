PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend base price for DR-grade iron ore pellet premium to 65% Fe index

Currently, Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe Fines Index, cfr Qingdao (MBIOI-62) is used as the base price.

The proposed move follows a shift in the market to 65% Fe fines as the base price for some pellet contracts.

The DR-Grade Pellet Premium is the additional value component that a DR-grade pellet commands after the Iron Value-In-Use adjustment over an Fe fines benchmark has been made and freight adjustments have been applied.

Previously, the price that underpinned pellet contracts was the 62% Fe Fines, cfr Qingdao (MBIOI-62) but recently this has shifted to the 65% Fe Brazilian Fines, cfr Qingdao (MBIOI-65-BZ) as the base specifications of the higher-grade product more closely align with DR pellet products in the market. Fastmarkets intends to reflect this change with the above proposal.

Direct reduction is a unique method of iron making that requires specific raw materials. In particular, the process necessitates the use of iron ore pellet that is higher in Fe and lower in gangue than can be used in a blast furnace. The cost associated with upgrading ore to a DR-grade level pellet, and the relative rarity of suitable high-grade feedstock, accounts for this material obtaining a premium in the market.

This ‘premium’ component is negotiated between the buyer and seller and reflects the specific value of processing costs and supply and demand fundamentals associated with the higher Fe feedstock required for production. The premium is rounded to the nearest $0.50. The DR-grade Iron Ore Pellet Premium reference is a monthly figure published on the last working day of the month.

Fastmarkets also proposes changing the publication time of the premium from 6.30pm Singapore time to 4pm UK time, to be more closely aligned with the Middle East.

Proposed specification

Assessment: DR-grade Iron Ore Pellet Premium, US$ per dry metric tonne, Middle East Reference

Dimensions/quality: 94% of pellets < 9.0mm. Fe content, base 67.5%; silica, base 1.5%; alumina, base 0.5%

Quantity: Minimum 10,000 tonnes

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne

Location: All origins, delivered to Middle East

Payment terms: Payment on sight, other terms normalized to base

Publication: Monthly. Last working day of the month, 4pm UK time

The consultation period for this proposed change will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on April 29, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from April 30 - the next scheduled publication of the premium.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this pellet premium, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: DR-grade pellet premium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html