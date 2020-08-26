PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend cfr India steel plate assessment
Fastmarkets is proposing to change the thickness of products assessed in its steel heavy plate 20-60mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne price to 10-40mm.
Fastmarkets believes that the proposed change will better reflect the base import price for steel plate in India in the current market.
Following the amendment, the name of the price will be changed to “Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne.”
Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne
Quality: A36B, SS400, ASTM, JIS
Width:1,500-3,500mm
Thickness: 10-40mm
Quantity: Min lot size of 1,000 tonnes
Location: cfr India
Timing: 4-12 weeks
Unit: $/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Every Friday, 2-3pm London time
The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end on September 25. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on October 2.
All historical data relating to the assessment prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of Fastmarkets’ website.
To provide feedback on India domestic flat steel price assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Suresh Nair or Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Suresh Nair/Paul Lim re: Indian domestic flat steel price assessments.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.