PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend cfr India steel plate assessment

Fastmarkets believes that the proposed change will better reflect the base import price for steel plate in India in the current market.

Following the amendment, the name of the price will be changed to “Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne.”

Steel heavy plate 10-40mm import, cfr main port India, $/tonne

Quality: A36B, SS400, ASTM, JIS

Width:1,500-3,500mm

Thickness: 10-40mm

Quantity: Min lot size of 1,000 tonnes

Location: cfr India

Timing: 4-12 weeks

Unit: $/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Every Friday, 2-3pm London time



The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end on September 25. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, on October 2.

All historical data relating to the assessment prior to the amendment will remain available in the pricing section of Fastmarkets’ website.

To provide feedback on India domestic flat steel price assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Suresh Nair or Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Suresh Nair/Paul Lim re: Indian domestic flat steel price assessments.”