Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend China Grayback Coated Duplex Board assessment – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Following consultations with subscribers and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI will amend the price assessment for China Grayback Coated Duplex Board (commodity) in PPI Asia with effect from July 30, 2021.

The amendment will see the inclusion of the grayback coated duplex board prices recently launched by sister company UM Paper in the calculation of Grayback Coated Duplex Board (Commodity), 250g, delivered in East China. This will make the assessment more robust and an improved reflection of the dynamic boxboard market in China going forward.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change between June 18 and July 18. No negative feedback was received.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. For all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents, please see here. For all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed