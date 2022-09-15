PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend China Grayback Coated Duplex Board assessment – Final Decision

Following consultations with subscribers and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI will amend the price assessment for China Grayback Coated Duplex Board (commodity) in PPI Asia with effect from July 30, 2021.

The amendment will see the inclusion of the grayback coated duplex board prices recently launched by sister company UM Paper in the calculation of Grayback Coated Duplex Board (Commodity), 250g, delivered in East China. This will make the assessment more robust and an improved reflection of the dynamic boxboard market in China going forward.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change between June 18 and July 18. No negative feedback was received.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. For all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents, please see here. For all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices, please see here.