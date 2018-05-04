PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend deadline for daily coking coal indices

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index - Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne CFR Jingtang

Metal Bulletin is proposing changes to the following indices:

Metal Bulletin Coking Coal Index - Premium Hard Coking Coal $ per tonne FOB DBCT



Metal Bulletin proposes to extend the cut-off time for data collection for its daily coking coal indices to 6pm Singapore time from the present 5:30pm deadline. The extension of the deadline for data collection is in line with the robust trading activity observed during the latter half of the day.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end four weeks from the date of this pricing notice on June 4, 2018, with the change being implemented, subject to market feedback, on June 5.

To provide feedback on these indices, or if you would like to provide data for these indices, please contact Sophie Zhao at pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Sophie Zhao, re: Coking Coal Indices’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html