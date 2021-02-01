PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend frequency of cif Rotterdam copper premium

Rotterdam continues to be a major location for copper cathode imports into Europe, but premiums for that business rarely change between a typical range, historically between $35 per tonne and $55 per tonne over London Metal Exchange prices.

As such, Fastmarkets is proposing to amend the frequency of its pricing to fortnightly from weekly, in line with its assessments for seaborne cathodes shipped to Italy and copper cathodes delivered in Germany.

The price subject to the consultation is as follows, with the proposed changes in italics:

MB-CU-0369 Copper grade A cathode premium, cif Rotterdam, $ per tonne

Quality: Grade A cathode 99.9935% min copper conforming to LME specifications BS EN 1978:1998 – CuCATH-1

Quantity: Min 25 tonnes

Location: cif delivery in Rotterdam, duty unpaid premium on top of LME cash prices

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Once every two weeks. Tuesday 3-4pm London time

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts from Monday February 1 and will end on Monday March 1. The amendment will then take place, subject to market feedback, on March 3.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Rotterdam copper premium, please contact Archie Hunter / Ana de Liz by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter / Ana de Liz, re: Rotterdam copper premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.