PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend Metal Bulletin’s Rotterdam tellurium price specification

Metal Bulletin is proposing to refine its existing coverage of the tellurium market to provide a clearer distinction between the 99.9% and 99.99% grades.

At present Metal Bulletin incorporates both 99.9% and 99.99% grades in its Rotterdam assessment.

But owing to an observed disparity in pricing between the two grades, Metal Bulletin is proposing to replace the current assessment with two prices aimed at capturing the individual value of the 99.9% and 99.99% grades.

Subject to a market consultation, the specification for the European tellurium price will be amended to provide a clearer distinction between the 99.9% grade and 99.99% grade.

There will be no changes to the publishing time and dates of the proposed assessments.

The full specifications for the proposed new tellurium prices, are as follows:

Description: Tellurium 99.99% Rotterdam $/kg

Type: Assessed range

Basis: Rotterdam

Currency: USD

Unit: per kg

Min lot size: 100 kg (+/-2%)

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Quality: Te: 99.99%, no other elements specified

Form: Ingots, sticks or powder

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Packaging: Original producers’ packaging

Delivery timeframe: Prompt

Notes: Metal Bulletin’s tellurium prices are produced in line with the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association

Description: Tellurium 99.9% Rotterdam $/kg

Type: Assessed range

Basis: Rotterdam

Currency: USD

Unit: per kg

Min lot size: 100 kg (+/-2%)

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Quality: Te: 99.9%, no other elements specified

Form: Ingots, sticks or powder

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Packaging: Original producers’ packaging

Delivery timeframe: Prompt

Notes: Metal Bulletin’s tellurium prices are produced in line with the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Monday June 25, with changes taking place from Wednesday June 27.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Tanya Ashreena by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Tanya Ashreena, re: Tellurium.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html