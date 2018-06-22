PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend Metal Bulletin’s Rotterdam tellurium price specification

In light of feedback received as part of the consultation on refining its existing tellurium market coverage, Metal Bulletin has decided it would better serve the existing market conditions by amending its initial proposal published on May 25.

Metal Bulletin is therefore now proposing to amend its existing tellurium specifications to include material of between 99.9% and 99.99% tellurium only. Previously, Metal Bulletin had opened a consultation to the market aimed at pricing 99.9% and 99.99% grades individually. But internal analysis of the pricing information collected and extensive market feedback has led us to the determination this would not best serve the market’s interests.

Subject to a market consultation, the specification for the European tellurium price will be amended to include only minimum 99.9% and maximum 99.99% grades.

There will be no changes to the publishing time and dates of the proposed assessments.

The full specification for the proposed new tellurium price is as follows:

Description: Tellurium 99.9-99.99% Rotterdam $/kg

Type: Assessed range

Basis: Rotterdam

Currency: USD

Unit: per kg

Min lot size: 100 kg (+/-2%)

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Quality: Te: 99.9-99.99%, no other elements specified

Form: Ingots, sticks or powder

Publication: Twice-weekly. Wednesday and Friday between 2pm and 3pm London time

Packaging: Original producers’ packaging

Delivery timeframe: Prompt

Notes: Metal Bulletin’s tellurium prices are produced in line with the specifications published by the Minor Metals Trade Association

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Monday July 23, with changes taking place from Wednesday July 25.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: Tellurium.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html