PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend product specifications for Latin America export slab

The name of the assessment will be changed to Brazil export slab $ per tonne fob main port, from the previous Latin America export slab $ per tonne fob main port. This will be more reflective of the market, since only Brazilian companies export relevant volumes of the product in the region.

Also, the specifications for the new assessment will be changed to 200-300mm thickness with lot sizes of 20,000-70,000 tonnes, instead of 200-260mmm thickness with lot sizes of 500-5,000 tonnes, thus offering a better benchmark price.

The current series will be discontinued and replaced with the new one.

The consultation period for this proposed change will end on July 2, with changes taking place from July 3.

If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email to: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo.

