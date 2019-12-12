PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend publication date of Brazilian steel price assessments

The proposal would shift publication of Brazilian domestic flat steel and rebar price assessments from the first Friday of each month to the second Friday of each month, allowing Fastmarkets to capture price changes more quickly and accurately.

After receiving feedback from market participants, Fastmarkets found evidence that changes in the Brazilian domestic market are more efficiently captured in the second week of each month.

Participants in the Brazilian steel market have reported that, while price movements are made effective during the first days of each month, their outcome is usually only known by the second week of the month.

The change is proposed for the following Fastmarkets prices:

- Steel hot-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne

- Steel cold-rolled coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne

- Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil domestic monthly, exw Brazil, reais/tonne

- Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic monthly, delivered Brazil, reais/tonne

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on January 10, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from January 14.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Felipe Peroni and Renato Rostás by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Felipe Peroni, Renato Rostás, re: Brazilian domestic steel price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.