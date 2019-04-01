PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend publication date of manganese ore inventories assessments at Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou

The manganese ore inventory assessment is an important indicator of market fundamentals and its volatile changes have attracted growing attention over the past few years. Fastmarkets intends to publish the data earlier in the week in response to initial feedback that market participants are keen to be notified of manganese ore inventory changes sooner.

The data will continue to be collected over the full proceeding week for each assessment.

Fastmarkets MB now invites market participants to participate in the consultation on the proposal to publish manganese ore inventories at Chinese ports to Monday.

Fastmarkets MB has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end on Tuesday April 30, with changes taking place from Monday May 6, 2019, after a four-day holiday to celebrate Labor Day (May 1-4) in China.

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Amy Lv by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Amy Lv, re: Manganese ore inventory assessments.

To see all Fastmarkets MB’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html