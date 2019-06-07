PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend publication frequency of Fastmarkets’ tin ingot premium assessments

The proposal is being put the market in response to subdued spot liquidity across Fastmarkets’ weekly tin pricing sessions, and comes after the discontinuation of four tin ingot premium assessments in Rotterdam, Singapore and Shanghai in December 2018.

The proposal is also part of a more general consultation on reducing the frequency of publication of a number of base metals premiums assessments.

The following premiums will be assessed every two weeks, under the proposal.

Global tin wraps will also follow the new pricing schedule and will be published fortnightly on Wednesdays.

Fastmarkets MB remains committed to the tin market and will continue to track its evolution and progress, providing appropriate pricing mechanisms where needed.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on July 8, 2019, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday July 16, 2019.

Correspondingly, under the new pricing schedule tin premium assessments will remain on Tuesdays, with the first assessment under the new proposals set for July 16. Subsequent assessments will follow accordingly on July 30, August 13 and August 27, for example.

To provide feedback on this premium or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Hassan Butt by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Hassan Butt, re: Fastmarkets MB’s tin premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to

https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.