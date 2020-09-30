PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend publication time of Iranian steel billet, slab export prices

The current publication time for both price assessments is Wednesday, 1-2pm London time.

The proposed revised specifications are as follows:

Assessment: MB-STE-0782 Steel billet, export, fob ports Iran, $ per tonne

Quality: 3sp, 130x130mm to 150x150mm, length 8,000-12,000mm

Quantity: 1,000-3,000 tonnes

Location: fob Iran

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Up to 30% prepayment, 70% L/C

Publication: Weekly; Wednesday, 2-3pm London time

Assessment: MB-STE-0781 Steel slab, export, fob ports Iran, $ per tonne

Quality: Width 900-2,000mm, thickness 195-250mm, length 3,800-11,000mm

Quantity: 2,000-5,000 tonnes

Location: fob Iran

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: LC, bank transfer

Publication: Weekly; Wednesday, 2-3pm London time

No further changes are proposed to the specifications for the two assessments.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on October 30, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from November 1.

To provide feedback on these assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: amendment to publication time of Iranian export billet and slab prices.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.