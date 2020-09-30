PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend publication time of Iranian steel billet, slab export prices
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the publication time of its weekly steel billet and slab export prices for Iran-origin material in order to better capture the full extent of market activity, and to bring the specifications into line with the majority of Fastmarkets’ other regional steel price assessments.
The current publication time for both price assessments is Wednesday, 1-2pm London time.
The proposed revised specifications are as follows:
Assessment: MB-STE-0782 Steel billet, export, fob ports Iran, $ per tonne
Quality: 3sp, 130x130mm to 150x150mm, length 8,000-12,000mm
Quantity: 1,000-3,000 tonnes
Location: fob Iran
Timing: Up to 6 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Up to 30% prepayment, 70% L/C
Publication: Weekly; Wednesday, 2-3pm London time
Assessment: MB-STE-0781 Steel slab, export, fob ports Iran, $ per tonne
Quality: Width 900-2,000mm, thickness 195-250mm, length 3,800-11,000mm
Quantity: 2,000-5,000 tonnes
Location: fob Iran
Timing: Up to 6 weeks
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: LC, bank transfer
Publication: Weekly; Wednesday, 2-3pm London time
No further changes are proposed to the specifications for the two assessments.
The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on October 30, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from November 1.
To provide feedback on these assessments, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: amendment to publication time of Iranian export billet and slab prices.’
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.