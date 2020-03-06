PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend specification of China plate export price assessment

This is to reflect the current market situation where most overseas buyers typically buy A36 plate instead of Q235B.

The amended specification of this price assessment will be:

MB-STE-0146 Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne

Quality: A36, width 1,800-2,500mm, thickness 14-20mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: fob Tianjin

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%

The one-month consultation for this proposed amendment will end on Sunday April 5, with changes taking place - subject to market feedback - beginning April 6.

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’