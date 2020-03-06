PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend specification of China plate export price assessment
Fastmarkets is proposing to amend the quality of its China plate export price assessment to A36 from the current Q235B.
This is to reflect the current market situation where most overseas buyers typically buy A36 plate instead of Q235B.
The amended specification of this price assessment will be:
MB-STE-0146 Steel heavy plate export, fob China main port, $/tonne
Quality: A36, width 1,800-2,500mm, thickness 14-20mm
Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes
Location: fob Tianjin
Timing: 4-6 weeks
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight
Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%
To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.