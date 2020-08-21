PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend specification of eastern China CRC price
Fastmarkets is proposing an amendment to the specification of its assessment for steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic to including DC01 products.
This is due to market participants selling large quantities of DC01-grade CRC, which is of similar quality to SPCC products.
The amended specification of this price assessment will be:
Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic, yuan/tonne
Quality: SPCC/DC01, width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 1-1.2mm
Quantity: 10-200 tonnes
Location: Ex-warehouse Shanghai
Timing: Spot
Unit: RMB/tonne
Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery
Publication: Every Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time
Notes: Inclusive of 13% VAT
The one-month consultation for this proposed amendment will end on Sunday September 20, with changes taking place - subject to market feedback - beginning September 21.
To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.