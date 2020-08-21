PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend specification of eastern China CRC price

This is due to market participants selling large quantities of DC01-grade CRC, which is of similar quality to SPCC products.

The amended specification of this price assessment will be:

Steel cold-rolled coil domestic, delivered Eastern China domestic, yuan/tonne

Quality: SPCC/DC01, width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 1-1.2mm

Quantity: 10-200 tonnes

Location: Ex-warehouse Shanghai

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Every Friday, 5-6pm Shanghai time

Notes: Inclusive of 13% VAT

The one-month consultation for this proposed amendment will end on Sunday September 20, with changes taking place - subject to market feedback - beginning September 21.

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price assessment, please contact Paul Lim and Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: China export plate price assessment.’