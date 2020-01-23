PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend timing in China export HRC index

The proposed amendment reflects the changing situation in the region, where steel mills are now booking orders one or two months ahead, instead of around one month in advance.

The amended specification will be as follows:

MB-STE-0144 - Steel hot-rolled coil index export, fob main port China, $/tonne

Quality: Q235B/SS400, width 1,250-1,800mm, thickness 3-14mm

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: fob Tianjin, China. Other ports normalized

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Daily, 4.30pm Shanghai time

Notes: Contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 10%, subtracted from 13% VAT.

Data history as an assessment from February 2006 and as an index from October 2017

The one-month consultation period for this proposed amendment ends on Saturday February 22, with the change taking place - subject to market feedback - from Monday February 24.

To provide feedback or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Paul Lim or Miranda Song by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Paul Lim/Miranda Song, re: northern China HRC price assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.