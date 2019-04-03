PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend US import wire rod specification

This proposed change reflects the needs of the physical marketplace. In recent months, Fastmarkets has collected an extensive amount of delivered duty-paid (loaded truck) prices, given uncertainties around tariffs and quotas.

A ddp price would allow ease of use among wire rod buyers, because a significant amount of imported rod is priced on a loaded-truck basis. The assessments would include any Section 232 or other anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

Fastmarket AMM’s current specification for imported wire rod is as follows:

Quality: Commercial-quality steel wire rod within standard tolerances. ASTM A510 and equivalent.

Gauge: 5.0mm-19 mm thick. Cross section 0.22-0.56 inches. Other dimensions normalized.

Location: cfr Port of Houston

Unit: USD per short ton

Quantity: 500 tons

Publication: Once a month, third Tuesday

The proposed price specification is as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:

Quality: Commercial-quality steel wire rod within standard tolerances. ASTM A510 and equivalent.

Gauge: 5.0mm-19 mm thick. Cross section 0.22-0.56 inches. Other dimensions normalized.

Location: Delivered duty paid (ddp) Port of Houston

Unit: USD per short ton

Quantity: 500 tons

Publication: Once a month, third Tuesday

The consultation period for this proposal will end on Monday May 27; an update to this notice will be published on that day.

Fastmarkets AMM has no financial interest in the level or direction of these assessments.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Patrick Fitzgerald by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Patrick Fitzgerald, re: imported wire rod.

