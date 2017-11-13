PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend weekly 65% CSR fob Tianjin coke assessment

The proposal is to broaden the cargo types included for assessment to incorporate blended cargoes.

The amendment would increase the liquidity pool available for assessment in line with the robust levels of trading activity observed involving such cargoes, and would help to create a more representative price.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end four weeks from the date of this pricing notice – on December 11, 2017 – with changes taking place from Tuesday December 12 onward.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide data for this assessment, please contact July Zhang at pricing@metalbulletin.com . Please add the subject heading “FAO: July Zhang, re: fob China Coke.”