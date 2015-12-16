PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change frequency of Metal Bulletin’s Chinese APT export price assessments
Metal Bulletin is planning to change the frequency of assessment for its Chinese ammonium paratungstate (APT) export price quotation from Friday January 29 subject to the result of a market consultation.
Metal Bulletin is planning to change the frequency of assessment for its Chinese ammonium paratungstate (APT) export price quotation from Friday January 29 subject to the result of a market consultation.
The spot market is agreed to be illiquid and the change is aimed at allowing Metal Bulletin to capture a larger number of data points, from as many market participants as possible.
From January 29, the frequency of publication would be changed to every Wednesday between 14:00 and 15:00 London time.
Market participants have until January 25 to respond to this notice.
The chemical specification and delivery terms would be as follows:
Description: Tungsten APT, export from mainland China
Price: $ per mtu WO3, fob China
WO3: 88.5% min
Al: 0.0005% max
As: 0.001% max
Bi: 0.0001% max
Ca: 0.001% max
Cd: 0.001% max
Co: 0.005% max
Cr: 0.001% max
Cu: 0.0005% max
Fe: 0.001% max
K: 0.001% max
Mn: 0.0005% max
Mg: 0.0005% max
Mo: 0.002% max
Na: 0.001% max
Ni: 0.0005% max
P: 0.0007% max
Pb: 0.0001% max
S: 0.0008% max
Sb: 0.0002% max
Si: 0.001% max
Sn: 0.0002% max
Ti: 0.0005% max
V: 0.001% max
Form: White finely divided free-flowing crystals
Lot size: 17 tonne min
Payment terms: Cash
Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Singapore office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays
If you have any comments or queries about the proposal, please contact Rena Gu, the reporter responsible for the tungsten price assessments at rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Rena Gu
Rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com