PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change frequency of Metal Bulletin’s Chinese APT export price assessments

Metal Bulletin is planning to change the frequency of assessment for its Chinese ammonium paratungstate (APT) export price quotation from Friday January 29 subject to the result of a market consultation.

The spot market is agreed to be illiquid and the change is aimed at allowing Metal Bulletin to capture a larger number of data points, from as many market participants as possible.

From January 29, the frequency of publication would be changed to every Wednesday between 14:00 and 15:00 London time.

Market participants have until January 25 to respond to this notice.

The chemical specification and delivery terms would be as follows:

Description: Tungsten APT, export from mainland China

Price: $ per mtu WO3, fob China

WO3: 88.5% min

Al: 0.0005% max

As: 0.001% max

Bi: 0.0001% max

Ca: 0.001% max

Cd: 0.001% max

Co: 0.005% max

Cr: 0.001% max

Cu: 0.0005% max

Fe: 0.001% max

K: 0.001% max

Mn: 0.0005% max

Mg: 0.0005% max

Mo: 0.002% max

Na: 0.001% max

Ni: 0.0005% max

P: 0.0007% max

Pb: 0.0001% max

S: 0.0008% max

Sb: 0.0002% max

Si: 0.001% max

Sn: 0.0002% max

Ti: 0.0005% max

V: 0.001% max

Form: White finely divided free-flowing crystals

Lot size: 17 tonne min

Payment terms: Cash

Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Singapore office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays

If you have any comments or queries about the proposal, please contact Rena Gu, the reporter responsible for the tungsten price assessments at rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Rena Gu

Rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com