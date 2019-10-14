PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change pig iron/HBI price assessment publication times

The CIS export, fob main port Black Sea and fob main port Baltic Sea, price assessments, along with the pig iron import, cfr Italy, and HBI, cfr Italian ports assessments will be published at 4pm London time, rather than 3pm, every Thursday.

And the weekly Brazilian pig iron export, fob Vitorio/Rio and fob Ponta da Madeira price assessments, as well those for pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, and HBI export, fob main port Venezuela, will be published at 4pm London time, rather than 3pm, every Friday.

The proposed changes will allow for the capture of a larger number of transactions during the week thereby helping to increase the liquidity for each of the assessments.

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessments

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on November 13, with changes taking place on November 14 and November 15, subject to market feedback.

To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ global pig iron and HBI assessments, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: pig iron and HBI price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.