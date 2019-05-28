PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change publication day of NPI, laterite ore, nickel sulfate prices
Fastmarkets proposes to move the weekly publication day of five price assessments - two nickel pig iron (NPI) prices, two laterite nickel ore prices and one nickel sulfate price - from Tuesday to Friday.
The proposed specifications are listed in full below:
Assessment: Laterite nickel ore 1.8% cif China $/tonne
Quality: Loose mud. 1.8% Ni, 15-20% Fe, Water content 30-35%, Si:Mg ratio <2
Quantity: Min 50,000 tonnes
Location: CIF China
Timing: 2-3 weeks delivery window
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit
Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time
Assessment: Laterite nickel ore with 1.5% nickel content cif China US$ per tonne
Quality: Loose mud. 1.5% Ni, 15-20% Fe, Water content 30-35%
Quantity: Min 50,000 tonnes
Location: CIF China
Timing: 2-3 weeks delivery window
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment terms: Letter of credit
Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time
Assessment: High-grade NPI Ni content 10-15% CNY/tonne delivered duty paid contract price
Quality: Lump. Ni 10-15%, Fe 80%, P 0.04% max, S 0.03% max, Si 4.5% max, C 4% max
Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes
Location: DDP China
Timing: Spot
Unit: CNY/tonne
Payment terms: Cash
Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time
Assessment: High-grade NPI, Ni content 10-15%, spot delivered duty paid China CNY/ tonne
Quality: Lump. Ni 10-15%, Fe 80%, P 0.04% max, S 0.03% max, Si 4.5% max, C 4% max
Quantity: Min 500 tonnes
Location: DDP China
Timing: Spot
Unit: CNY/tonne
Payment terms: Cash
Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time
Assessment: China nickel sulfate, ex-works, CNY/tonne price
Quality: Crystalline. Ni content min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max
Quantity: Min 1 tonne
Location: Ex-works China
Timing: Spot
Unit: CNY/tonne
Payment terms: Bank acceptance (other payments normalized)
Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time
The consultation period for the proposed change in publication date above will end two weeks from the date of this pricing notice on Monday June 10.
Subject to feedback, the earliest date these changes would take effect is from Friday June 14.
To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Violet Li by email at: violetli@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Violet.Li, re nickel prices publication date change.’
To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specifications documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html