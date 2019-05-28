PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change publication day of NPI, laterite ore, nickel sulfate prices

The proposed specifications are listed in full below:

Assessment: Laterite nickel ore 1.8% cif China $/tonne

Quality: Loose mud. 1.8% Ni, 15-20% Fe, Water content 30-35%, Si:Mg ratio <2

Quantity: Min 50,000 tonnes

Location: CIF China

Timing: 2-3 weeks delivery window

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time

Assessment: Laterite nickel ore with 1.5% nickel content cif China US$ per tonne

Quality: Loose mud. 1.5% Ni, 15-20% Fe, Water content 30-35%

Quantity: Min 50,000 tonnes

Location: CIF China

Timing: 2-3 weeks delivery window

Unit: USD per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time

Assessment: High-grade NPI Ni content 10-15% CNY/tonne delivered duty paid contract price

Quality: Lump. Ni 10-15%, Fe 80%, P 0.04% max, S 0.03% max, Si 4.5% max, C 4% max

Quantity: Min 1,000 tonnes

Location: DDP China

Timing: Spot

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Cash

Publication: Weekly, Friday 2-3pm London time

Assessment: High-grade NPI, Ni content 10-15%, spot delivered duty paid China CNY/ tonne

Quality: Lump. Ni 10-15%, Fe 80%, P 0.04% max, S 0.03% max, Si 4.5% max, C 4% max

Quantity: Min 500 tonnes

Location: DDP China

Timing: Spot

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Cash

Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time

Assessment: China nickel sulfate, ex-works, CNY/tonne price

Quality: Crystalline. Ni content min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max

Quantity: Min 1 tonne

Location: Ex-works China

Timing: Spot

Unit: CNY/tonne

Payment terms: Bank acceptance (other payments normalized)

Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time

The consultation period for the proposed change in publication date above will end two weeks from the date of this pricing notice on Monday June 10.

Subject to feedback, the earliest date these changes would take effect is from Friday June 14.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Violet Li by email at: violetli@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Violet.Li, re nickel prices publication date change.’

